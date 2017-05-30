Pedestrian and Speed Problems Continue to Plague Bayfront Connector

Police have had problems with speed on the Bayfront Connector since it opened, but they've also had trouble with pedestrians.

We set up our cameras and pulled out the radar gun to see what we could find out. In just a short time one driver clocked in at 64mph. Erie News Now stayed on the Bayfront Connector for about 30 minutes, and caught more than just one person going well over the speed limit. We caught numerous speeders traveling over 70mph. The fastest we caught on our radar gun was 76mph, that’s more than 30mph over the speed limit.

The Bayfront Connector changes speed limits at Broad Street from a 45mph zone to a 35mph zone.

Although speed is not believed to have played a factor in Sunday’s hit-and-run accident that sent an 8-year-old to the hospital in critical condition. Police tell Erie News Now the area has had a problem with pedestrians as well.

Many people use the connector as a short cut to get to Walmart or other Broad Street Locations. Pedestrians have been seen for years jumping over the center wall running across multiple lanes of traffic.

Erie Police Chief, Don Dacus says there is a way to cross that road safely it just takes longer.

“That highway is not designed for pedestrians to be crossing at all and never will be,” said Erie Police Chief, Don Dacus.

“There will never be a walkway or a crosswalk installed. It’s not designed that way. There is a means to get to the south side safely, it’s just pedestrians are failing to use that,” said Dacus.