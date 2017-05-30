State Police Investigate More Fatal Crashes, Make More DUI Arres - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Police Investigate More Fatal Crashes, Make More DUI Arrests Over Memorial Day Weekend

Pennsylvania State Police say troopers investigated more fatal crashes and made more DUI arrests this Memorial Day weekend than last year.

Nine people were killed and 178 were injured in 757 crashes during the four-day weekend from May 26-29.

Alcohol played a role in 61 crashes, including one fatal.

Troopers made 550 DUI arrests and issued 13,916 speeding tickets.

During the same four-day holiday weekend in 2016, six people were killed and 282 people were injured in 839 crashes.

79 of the crashes were alcohol-related, including 3 fatalities.

Last Memorial Day weekend, State Police arrested 475 for DUI and handed out 13,935 tickets for speeding.

