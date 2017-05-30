Local Museums, Historical Societies Benefit from Grants

Several local museums and historical societies are benefiting from nearly $2 million in grants from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

Local recipients of the money include:

Erie County Historical Society - $6,848

ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum - $7,144

Crawford County Historical Society - $4,000

Warren County Historical Society - $4,000

Mercer County Historical Society - $4,000

Bradford County Historical Society - $4,000

This is the fifth year for the grant program.

Its goal is to strengthen the state's museum community by providing financial support for operations.

141 museums qualified for the money.

Award amounts are based on a percentage of the museum's operating budget for the previous year. Eligible museums could receive a maximum of $50,000. All official county historical societies who qualified received a minimum of $4,000.