UPDATE: Man injured in West Erie shooting,, police investigation - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

UPDATE: Man injured in West Erie shooting, police investigation continues

ERIE, Pa. -

Police are investigating a shooting on Erie's west side that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators were called to the 900 block of W. 18th St. around 3:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found a man, 26, with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Erie Police Chief Don Dacus. His name has not been released. He was taken to UPMC Hamot for emergency surgery for what Dacus called "serious" injuries.

One person broke into the home, and the shooter, who police say was wearing a mask, fired one shot at the victim.

The suspects are identified as three black men. Witnesses told police they left in a dark-colored -- possibly black -- sedan that is missing a right front hubcap. A woman was reportedly driving the car.

Police are now considering this an attempted robbery. They're working to see if there is any connection between the suspects and the victim, Dacus said.

