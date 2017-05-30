Dogs Trained to Search for Human Remains

The Northwest Pennsylvania K-9 Search and Rescue team this week is holding a special session to train dogs to search for human remains.

Ten dogs and handlers are taking part.

Six of the teams are local, the others coming from Ohio, Maryland and Ontario.

Trainers use blood and tissue to train the dogs to sniff out human remains and alert their owners.

This is just a first step.

The teams will continue their training to get the certification they need to help law enforcement.

Instructors say a well trained dog can be a tremendous help to investigators.

Trainer Scott Carlsten said, "Many of the cases we go on, these dogs will be utilized for buried bodies, or areas where human remains are not visible to humans. the dogs are a great tool."

Northwest Pennsylvania K-9 Search and Rescue is an all volunteer organization.

Since it began in 2008, it has averaged about 20 calls per year.

More volunteers are needed, people with or without a dog.

Anyone interested in finding out more information about the group can check out their Facebook site or their website, www.nwpak9sar.org