General McLane HS Recognizes Seniors Entering Military Service

It's not unusual for high schools to hold ceremonies when seniors sign letters of intent to play sports in college. It is unusual for a high school to extend the same recognition to those who are going into the military.

But that's what happened today at General McLane. Seniors, who will be serving in the military, walked across the auditorium stage to receive congratulations, and a gesture of thanks from school officials. The school community wanted to say it was as proud of these students as it is with the athletes.

In the library, after the ceremony, a reception was held for students and parents, just like it is when the athletes are honored.

"I'm hoping that they understand how much we appreciate them and their families too. We want their families to know how much we support them and admire what they're doing,"said Pamela Mackowski, Associate Principal.

Mackowski says the recognition ceremony will be an annual event.