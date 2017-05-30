Chipotle Security Breach Affects Two Erie Locations - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Chipotle Security Breach Affects Two Erie Locations

Chipotle's nationwide security breach includes two Erie locations.

The restaurant chain says hackers used malware to steal customers' payment data.

Information may have been compromised at the Peach Street location between March 28th and April 18th and the West 12th Street location between March 27th and April 18th.

Stolen data included account numbers and verification codes.

Anyone who used a credit or debit card at either location is asked to keep an eye out for fraud and contact the Federal Trade Commission or Pennsylvania Attorney General's office if their personal information has been misused.

