Revitalizing Jamestown Receives $10M Grant from State

Plans to improve downtown Jamestown, New York have received some big financial support.

New York's Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul came to the Reg Tuesday to announce a $10 million grant for Revitalizing Jamestown.

It comes from New York State's downtown revitalization initiative. 12 projects applied for the grant money.

The $10 million will be used for various projects in downtown Jamestown, like making the city more pedestrian friendly with bumpouts and other improvements and making some major improvements to the waterfront.

"I'm very excited that we're going to transform your riverfront into a destination," said Lt. Gov. Hochul. "First of all, we're going to have state of the art LED lights to improve the aesthetics and just draw people there in the evening hours. Support construction of kayak and canoe launches, this is a lot of fun as well, and have a catchments system to deal with the debris that's flushed downstream. Let's take the waterfront to a whole new level."

Part of the plan also includes bringing a revitalized, full-service hotel back to the area with 4,000 square feet of banquet space, two restaurants and a bar.