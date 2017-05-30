Revitalizing Jamestown Receives $10M Grant from State - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Revitalizing Jamestown Receives $10M Grant from State

Posted: Updated:

Plans to improve downtown Jamestown, New York have received some big financial support.

New York's Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul came to the Reg Tuesday to announce a $10 million grant for Revitalizing Jamestown.

It comes from New York State's downtown revitalization initiative. 12 projects applied for the grant money.

The $10 million will be used for various projects in downtown Jamestown, like making the city more pedestrian friendly with bumpouts and other improvements and making some major improvements to the waterfront.

"I'm very excited that we're going to transform your riverfront into a destination," said Lt. Gov. Hochul. "First of all, we're going to have state of the art LED lights to improve the aesthetics and just draw people there in the evening hours. Support construction of kayak and canoe launches, this is a lot of fun as well, and have a catchments system to deal with the debris that's flushed downstream. Let's take the waterfront to a whole new level."

Part of the plan also includes bringing a revitalized, full-service hotel back to the area with 4,000 square feet of banquet space, two restaurants and a bar.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com