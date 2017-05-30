Two Injured Near Creamland - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Injured Near Creamland

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Two people are being treated for minor injuries after a rollover accident occurred outside of Creamland Drive-In on West Ridge Rd.

According to police, just after 6:30 p.m., a red car was t-boned after it pulled out of Creamland in front on a Jeep that was going east on Rt. 20.

Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured. 

No charges have been made while police continue to investigate.

