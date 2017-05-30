9 Year-Old Dead and 4 Other Children Injured in Buggy Accident - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

9 Year-Old Dead and 4 Other Children Injured in Buggy Accident

CORRY, Pa. -

Four children are injured, and one is dead after a horse and buggy accident happened in Crawford County.

The accident occurred just after 1:30 p.m., Tuesday.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, five children, ages ranging from 3-9 years old, were stopped at a stop sign in a horse and buggy on Fink Rd.
The horse was spooked when a truck, driving west on Whitney Rd started to approach the intersection.
The horse ran in front of the truck while it was coming to a stop, causing the collision.
Scott Schell, Crawford County Coroner, pronounced the 9-year old driver of the buggy dead at the scene.
One passenger of the buggy was flown to Pittsburgh for treatment, while the others were taken to UPMC-Hamot.
The driver of the truck was uninjured.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
