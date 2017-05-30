Boy Dies from Bicycle Accident

A 12 year old boy is pronounced dead after being hit on his bicycle.

The accident happened just before 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, on Cussewago Rd, Meadville.

Scott Schell, Crawford County Coroner, told Erie News Now, that the boy rode out a little onto the street between two parked cars when a truck driving up Cussewago Rd was not able to see him and hit him.