Murder Victim's Father Speaks at Vigil

A 'Take Back the Site' prayer vigil was held Monday afternoon, to remember the city's fourth murder victim of the year.

It was held on West Fourth and Plum streets at the scene of the April 30th shooting where 28-year-old De'Andre Carter was shot in the chest during a bar altercation at View Ultra Lounge.

Loved ones say he was not part of the altercation, but caught in the gunfire. He died three days later from his wounds.

His father spoke at his vigil, frustrated that the killer has yet to be charged. The bar had around 40 people inside at the time of the shooting.

"If you've seen anything or you know this guy please call. They won't give out your information, just give up the information that you know," pleaded Reggie Daniels, Carter's father.

For any information pertaining to the investigation, call Erie Police at 814-870-1120.