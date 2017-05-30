Murder Victim's Father Speaks at Vigil - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Murder Victim's Father Speaks at Vigil

Posted: Updated:

A 'Take Back the Site' prayer vigil was held Monday afternoon, to remember the city's fourth murder victim of the year.

It was held on West Fourth and Plum streets at the scene of the April 30th shooting where 28-year-old De'Andre Carter was shot in the chest during a bar altercation at View Ultra Lounge.

Loved ones say he was not part of the altercation, but caught in the gunfire. He died three days later from his wounds.

His father spoke at his vigil, frustrated that the killer has yet to be charged. The bar had around 40 people inside at the time of the shooting.

"If you've seen anything or you know this guy please call. They won't give out your information, just give up the information that you know," pleaded Reggie Daniels, Carter's father.

For any information pertaining to the investigation, call Erie Police at 814-870-1120.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com