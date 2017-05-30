Surveillance Cameras Helping to Keep Downtown Safer

You can find them in many areas around Downtown Erie. Surveillance cameras outside of restaurants, stores and banks.

"Most businesses have cameras inside of their business, but what about outside? A lot of activity occurs on the exterior of the business," said John Buchna, Director of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

In 2015, the Erie Downtown Partnership began offering grants to downtown businesses, which they would apply to and receive funds for surveillance cameras outside their business.

"It's a reimbursement grant, but it's a way for us to work with them so they increase the security not just in their areas, but in downtown as a whole," he said.

The cameras have proved as a vital asset to investigations for the Erie Police, used in robberies, retail thefts and car accidents. Some of the footage has lead to arrests.

"When we've been absent a witness, we always have video footage to fall back on, and it helps point us in the right direction," said Chief Donald Dacus of Erie Police.

They also act as a second set of eyes, even if there were witnesses.

"The video has only one consistent account for whatever happened," said Dacus.

Gannon University has been gathering data on the effectiveness of the cameras, and recent statistics show they've helped keep downtown safer.

"But ultimately have the most impact, the most positive impact in saying this behavior is not wanted in downtown Erie," stressed Buchna.

So far the Erie Downtown Partnership has received several applications and they expect to have more cameras up and running by the end of summer.

