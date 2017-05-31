Edinboro Man Arrested on Weapons Charges at Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C.

An Edinboro man was arrested early Wednesday morning for carrying weapons while staying at the Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington, D.C.

Bryan Moles, 43, was arrested just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on weapons charges, shortly after he checked into the hotel.

The police report says a Glock pistol, Carbin 15 Bushmaster rifle, and 90 rounds of ammunition were found in his vehicle.

Moles faces charges including carrying a pistol without a license and possession of unregistered ammunition.

Pennsylvania State Police alerted authorities in Washington D.C. and the Secret Service after receiving a tip that a man armed with weapons was traveling to Washington, possibly the Trump hotel.

"I believe that the officers and our federal partners and in particular the tipster coming forward averted a potential disaster here in our nation's capital," said Chief Peter Newsham of the DC Metropolitan Police.

The Secret Service released this statement regarding the incident late Wednesday morning.

Early this morning, Special Agents from the Secret Service Washington Field Office and officers from the Metropolitan Police Department investigated a report of a potential threat against Secret Service protectees. The Secret Service received information from a concerned citizen and Trump International Hotel Security staff. An individual was subsequently located at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. Agents and officers recovered a semi-automatic assault style rifle and a handgun in the individual’s vehicle. Brian Moles of Pennsylvania was arrested by MPD officers for illegal possession of the firearms. At no time were any Secret Service protectees at risk. “The Secret Service greatly appreciates its strong partnership with the Metropolitan Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police, and all of our law enforcement partners. This investigation is still new and ongoing,” said Special Agent in Charge Brian Ebert, Secret Service Washington Field Office.

You can watch the news conference from Washington D.C. Police Headquarters here.