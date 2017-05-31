"Captain" Dan Signs Off for Final Time - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

"Captain" Dan Signs Off for Final Time

Posted: Updated:

One of Erie’s long-time morning radio DJ’s signed off for the final time Wednesday.

Captain Dan Geary, has been waking Erie up for more than 30 years, and has been in the business for over 50 years.
He's been the head of Mercyhurst University’s WMCE for the past five years playing his signature oldies from the bunker of boogie.
The station is located on the campus of Mercyhurst University and broadcasts on 88.5 FM. The university recently announced they're switching 88.5 to a more traditional student-run radio format.
When asked if Dan will miss being at the board, this is what the captain had to say,

“More than you'll ever know, I don't know what I’ll do tomorrow morning. I've been doing this for 30 years and my family has been with me every single day.  Life goes on, old DJ's never die, they just skip a lot," said ‘Captain’ Dan Geary.

Dan added he will miss the music, the staff and his audience the most.

Everyone who knows Dan knows you can't keep him out of radio completely. You'll still be able to catch Dan on his online station, Groovyradio.net

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com