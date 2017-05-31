"Captain" Dan Signs Off for Final Time

One of Erie’s long-time morning radio DJ’s signed off for the final time Wednesday.

Captain Dan Geary, has been waking Erie up for more than 30 years, and has been in the business for over 50 years.

He's been the head of Mercyhurst University’s WMCE for the past five years playing his signature oldies from the bunker of boogie.

The station is located on the campus of Mercyhurst University and broadcasts on 88.5 FM. The university recently announced they're switching 88.5 to a more traditional student-run radio format.

When asked if Dan will miss being at the board, this is what the captain had to say,

“More than you'll ever know, I don't know what I’ll do tomorrow morning. I've been doing this for 30 years and my family has been with me every single day. Life goes on, old DJ's never die, they just skip a lot," said ‘Captain’ Dan Geary.

Dan added he will miss the music, the staff and his audience the most.

Everyone who knows Dan knows you can't keep him out of radio completely. You'll still be able to catch Dan on his online station, Groovyradio.net