Sarah Reed Center Dedicates New Addition

A major celebration today at the Sarah Reed Senior Living Center.

Community leaders joined employees, residents and their families to dedicate an $18 million addition to the skilled nursing home.

It won't mean more residents.

But it will mean more room and new facilities for the existing residents.

Director of Marketing Dina Scribner said,"The residents will all have private rooms, more home like living space. Outside we will have a beautiful courtyard, a new rehabilitation suite for residents coming for short term rehab, with a goal of returning home."

A public open house is scheduled for Sunday June 4th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents are expected to start moving into the new addition next week.