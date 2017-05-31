New Program Introduced to Help Pregnant Women Stop Smoking

Erie County introduced a new program to help pregnant women quit smoking Wednesday.

The Erie County Department of Health, along with four community partners, are trained and certified to provide the help under a program called Baby and Me - Tobacco Free.

During 2012 to 2014, 20.8 percent of mothers in the county reported smoking at any time during pregnancy. That's higher than the state and national rates.

Quitting smoking reduces the health risks to the mother and baby.

Erie County is the first in Pennsylvania to participate in the program.

"When we know a mom quits smoking during pregnancy, she is guaranteed a healthier baby, probably born on time," said Laurie Adams, executive director of the Baby and Me program. "Smoking is still the number one cause of premature births and underweight babies."

"From a public health viewpoint, it makes sense to put our resources towards a concern like this," said Charlotte Berringer, community health services director at the Erie County Health Department. "The goal of the program is healthier pregnancies and healthier babies - healthier families all the way around."

Women in the program who successfully quit and stay away from tobacco are eligible for free diapers.