New Program Introduced to Help Pregnant Women Stop Smoking - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Program Introduced to Help Pregnant Women Stop Smoking

Posted: Updated:

Erie County introduced a new program to help pregnant women quit smoking Wednesday. 

The Erie County Department of Health, along with four community partners, are trained and certified to provide the help under a program called Baby and Me - Tobacco Free.

During 2012 to 2014, 20.8 percent of mothers in the county reported smoking at any time during pregnancy. That's higher than the state and national rates.

Quitting smoking reduces the health risks to the mother and baby.

Erie County is the first in Pennsylvania to participate in the program.

"When we know a mom quits smoking during pregnancy, she is guaranteed a healthier baby, probably born on time," said Laurie Adams, executive director of the Baby and Me program. "Smoking is still the number one cause of premature births and underweight babies."

"From a public health viewpoint, it makes sense to put our resources towards a concern like this," said Charlotte Berringer, community health services director at the Erie County Health Department. "The goal of the program is healthier pregnancies and healthier babies - healthier families all the way around."

Women in the program who successfully quit and stay away from tobacco are eligible for free diapers.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com