Erie School District approves Central Tech restoration bid

An urgent warning from building inspectors to the Erie School District Wednesday: clean up now, or risk losing even more of Central Tech High School.

"They discovered we had a lot of humidity in our shop wing, the wing that had the most structural damage," said Brian Polito, the district's chief financial officer and incoming superintendent.

During a rare emergency meeting, the Erie School Board voted to hire Cleveland-based Belfor Property Restoration to immediately begin remedial work on the school's north side heavily damaged by fire early Friday morning. At risk: new technology and shop equipment.

From this work, the district will be able to decide whether this side of the building can be saved or should be demolished.

"We're hoping within the next few weeks, we'll be able to quantify how much this restoration is going to cost," said Polito.

Polito said the money will go directly from their insurance company, Liberty Mutual, to Belfor. In all five companies were considered, including locally-based businesses, he said. Only three bids were required.

But the district chose Belfor because the company previously worked in the school.

"The value of the property that could be harmed was such that it was important to have this emergency meeting," said Tim Wachter, the district's solicitor.

This contract is just for the temporary work. District leaders are expected to award the contract for full restoration at a special meeting next Monday at 5p.m. at the James E. Barker Leadership Center, 148 W. 21st St.

"The district does anticipate moving forward in a more structured basis now that we've bought ourselves a few days," said Wachter.

The district wants that all work to be complete by July 15, Polito said, which is when additional work on Central is expected to begin.