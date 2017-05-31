Major Changes Coming to Holy Family School: Relocation and a New Name

Major changes are in store for the Holy Family School on E. 9th Street.

Wednesday evening, parents were invited to a closed meeting to learn about the plans.

After the meeting, Erie News Now spoke with several parents. Two parents told us what they were told at the meeting.

They said, that Holy Family School is relocating to the home of the former St. Peter Cathedral School, and will be an inner-city Catholic school. The school will also hold a new name, Mother Theresa Academy.

The new location will allow over 100 more students to attend the school, and will offer more arts, music, and other courses. Students currently enrolled will not lose their spot, and tuition is expected to be lower. These changes will not occur until winter break of the 2017-2018 school year.

One mother who spoke to Erie News Now off- camera said, she had plans to pull her daughter from the school, but after hearing the new plans, she will be keeping her daughter enrolled.

Another mother, Michelle Barns, has three children at the school. She is wary of the changes because she loves the school the way it is. She was also disappointed in the lack-of parent involvement in the decisions being made; however, she remains optimistic of the changes.

Barnes said,

"I have mixed feelings, yes. Extremely mixed feelings. It's exciting because of course the children are going to get a new building and a new transition, but it's going to be scary too. Is the love and compassion that we have here going to be there? Is it going to be waiting for us to?"

We did reach out to the Diocese for comment and they said all questions will be answered Thursday morning at a 10:00 a.m. press conference held at the Saint Mark's Catholic Center.