No Legal Age Requirement for Horse and Buggy Driving

Earlier this week a horse and buggy accident turned fatal.

The accident involved young children, including the 9 year old driver who was killed.

This story may have had you scratching your head wondering why the operator of that horse and buggy was just 9 years old.

So Erie News Now wanted to find out what the rules and regulations are when it comes to operating a horse and buggy, and the answers might surprise you.



Pennsylvania state police say there's actually no legal age requirement when it comes to driving a horse and buggy.

In fact, you don't even need a license to do so.

Erie News Now also read through the official Penndot horse and buggy drivers manual.

No where does it mention any type of age requirement for driving.

On average, a horse can weigh anywhere from 800 to 2,000 pounds.

So if any child can legally operate these animals on the road, what do some horse experts think about this?

Is this safe for children, the horses, and others on the roadways?

The experts at the therapeutic riding equestrian center aren't so sure.

"Well you have to be able to handle a horse, first of all you have to know how to keep everybody safe, you have to know how to harness the horse and you have to be able to see and know what might scare a horse if you're driving along," said Kimberly Danylko.

