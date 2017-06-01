Demolition Underway at Mercyhurst University for New Residence Hall

Demolition is underway on six old student apartment buildings at Mercyhurst University.

The university is building a new $25 million residence hall to house about 350 sophomores.

The hall will consist of nearly 90 suites plus a dining area and a small convenience store.

It will be the first new residence hall built at the school since 2009.

It will be located at the south end of Briggs and Lewis avenue.

The hall is scheduled to open in fall 2018.