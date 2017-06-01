Heroin, Crack Cocaine Seized in Jamestown, New York - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Heroin, Crack Cocaine Seized in Jamestown, New York


Searcy Fields Searcy Fields

More heroin and crack cocaine is now off the streets of Jamestown, New York.

Police have charged Searcy Fields, 48, with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators served a search warrant around 5:15 a.m. Thursday at 11 West 10th Street.

Police found Fields inside the residence, as well as heroin, crack cocaine, cash, and scales.

Fields was taken to the city jail to await arraignment on the charges.

