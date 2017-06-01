Jamestown Man Arrested for Unauthorized Purchases, Theft of Credit and Debit Cards from Cars

Police in Jamestown, New York have arrested a man for stealing credit and debit cards from cars and making unauthorized purchases.

Jacob Keys, 33, of Jamestown, faces seven counts of both forgery and criminal possession of stolen property.

The investigation started May 18 when a resident reported unauthorized purchases with their bank account and their debit card was missing. The purchases were made at numerous locations in the Jamestown, Lakewood and Ellicott areas, police said.

Police were able to identify a suspect and vehicle as part of the investigation, which was spotted leaving a a business in Jamestown around 12:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers stopped the vehicle and found numerous credit cards belonging to the complainant and other victims after searching Keys and his car.

He was arrested and arraigned on the charges.

Keys faces additional charges for other purchases in Ellicott and Lakewood.

Investigators say he was also on parole at the time.