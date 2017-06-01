Meadville Man Faces Trial for Meth Lab, Stealing Items from Business

A Meadville man faces trial for having a meth lab in a backpack and stealing items from a business.

Timothy Burrows, 36, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday morning.

Trropers arrested Burrows April 26 after they say he was caught trespassing at Lloyd's Rentals in West Mead Township.

State Police say he had a backpack containing a meth lab and stolen items from the business.

Investigators say he stole multiple items from cranes sitting in an out building.

Burrows remains in the Crawford County Prison with bond set at $60,000.