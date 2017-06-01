18 Year Old Wanted in Dunkirk Stabbing Turns Himself in to Polic - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

18 Year Old Wanted in Dunkirk Stabbing Turns Himself in to Police

A 18 year old turned himself in to Dunkirk, New York police Tuesday after a stabbing that put a man in the hospital.

Christopher Cancel-Vazquez, of Dunkirk, is charged with assault.

Officers were called to Brooks Hospital for a stabbing victim May 20.

The victim - a 33-year-old man from Dunkirk - spoke to investigators and positively identified Cancel as the suspect.

The incident reportedly happened at East 4th Street and Park Avenue after a verbal confrontation became physical.

Police say Cancel used a knife, cut the victim in his lower-left abdomen and left the scene.

The victim was eventually flown from Brooks Hospital to ECMC for treatment.

Cancel is behind bars in the Chautauqua County Jail with bail set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 property.

