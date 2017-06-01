More Sales of Bankrupt GEIDC Properties

U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Thomas Agresti today approved the sale of two parcels of land, that were once part of the so-called Inland Port plan.

The idea was to use Erie's port, rail and highway connections to spur economic development.

However, the Greater Erie Industrial Development Corporation which spearheaded the plan, filed for bankruptcy.

The land it bought over the years is being sold.

Thirty acres of land in Cranesville were sold today for $105,000.

More than 30 other properties are still for sale.

Bankruptcy Trustee Joseph Spero said, "We are actively marketing properties. We are hoping we can start getting some offers in and getting them to the court. Hopefully we will be able to sell more properties, get money for unsecured creditors, and start being on the down side of this bankruptcy versus the middle of it."

The buyer said he does not have an immediate plans to develop the vacant properties.