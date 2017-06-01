Bishop Confirms New School to Open, Holy Family School Will Close

Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence Persico made it official this morning.

Holy Family School on East 9th Street will close later this year, while a new inner city school, Mother Teresa Academy, will open in January in the former St. Peter Cathedral School building.

It is a story we told you about first last night.

The bishop said the plan has been in the works for about a year.

It calls for trustees of Cathedral Prep-Villa Maria to operate the new K-8 school.

The school would serve 180 students with one classroom for each grade.

Holy Family parents were told of the decision last night, learning the nearly 100-year old school will be closing.

The bishop hopes Holy Family students will attend the new school.

He said, "Well I think they should be excited as we are that this is a new opportunity for them to get the same education and quality of education by moving to the Mother Teresa Academy."

Annual tuition for the new mission school will be $5,000.

But scholarships will significantly lower the costs for needy families.

The search is now on for a principal for the new school.

The longtime principal of Holy Family, Sister Kevin Berdis will end her tenure at the end of the school year.