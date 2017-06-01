Rep. Thompson Describes Performance of Congress, Trump

Representative Glenn "GT" Thompson is back home in Pennsylvania as Congress is in recess this week. Thompson is praising the performance of Congress so far, and the performance of President Trump.

Thompson is a Republican. The House of Representatives is controlled by the Republican Party, and so is the Senate. It's a perfect set-up for Republicans, like Thompson, to get things done. Thompson says things are on the right track, but, he says, not everything has been perfect.

Thompson points out that President Trump has signed more legislation into law during the administration's first 100 days, than any president in recent history. Washington fact-checkers back Thompson up on that statement. Thompson says much of the legislation sent to the president dealt with the elimination what Thompson calls "ineffective government regulations."



While Thompson is happy with the results so far, he is still frustrated by resistance from Democrats who, he says, are throwing unnecessary distractions to the President's agenda. Thompson blames Democrats in the Senate more than he blames Democrats in the House. He is unhappy with Democrats who, he claims, stalled the confirmation process for Trump's cabinet nominees.



Erie News Now asked him how he would describe the first 100-plus days of the Trump Administration and the Republican Congress.

"It's been productive. But could it be more productive? Yes, because we need folks from both sides of the aisle to be working together to increase, what has been, a fairly productive schedule," Thompson said.

There's one thing in which Thompson is very happy. It's the progress of his bill to promote technical education to fill current job openings in manufacturing. The bill unanimously passed the Education and Workforce Committee and could soon be brought up on the House floor for a vote.

