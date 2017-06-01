Surveillance Cameras Inside Central Tech May Show Cause of Devastating Fire

Fire investigators are hoping hard drives, retrieved from inside the rubble of Central Tech High School, will provide clues as to how the fire started.

Erie's Fire Chief Guy Santone says there were cameras inside the school's horticulture lab, where the fire started.

The ATF recovered those hard drives, They were badly damaged by the fire, but they're working to see if they're able to get anything from them.

Chief Santone says investigators will hold off on ruling if the fire was intentionally set, until the ATF has completed their investigation.

At this point, they do not believe it was arson, but again, will wait to officially rule out foul play.

Investigators say they may never know just what sparked the fire last Friday morning, because of the extent of the damage.