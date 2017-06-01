Erie Man Pleads Guilty to Robbing Downtown Bank - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Pleads Guilty to Robbing Downtown Bank

An Erie man pleads guilty Thursday, to robbing a downtown Erie Bank.

William O'Brien, 39, plead guilty to charges of robbery and terroristic threats.

He robbed the Erie Bank at 10th and Peach street, back on February 6th.

He used a plastic gun to threaten tellers and demand money.

Police arrested O'Brien shortly after the holdup, he will be sentenced on July 19th.
 

