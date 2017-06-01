Police Nab Driver Who Fled From Accident Scene

Erie Police quickly caught up with two people who left the scene of an accident Thursday.

A white SUV collided with another car at the Bayfront Connector and State Street around 2 p.m.

The driver drove off but got about three blocks until his vehicle was disabled. That's when the driver and passenger jumped out and ran.

Officers quickly caught up with them a few blocks away at 2nd and Cherry Street and brought them into custody.

Erie Police said charges against the duo were pending Thursday evening.