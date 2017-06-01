Judge Orders Release of Edinboro Man Arrested at D.C. Hotel with Weapons

A judge has ordered the release of an Edinboro man who was arrested early Wednesday morning at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. with weapons in his car.

Bryan Moles, 43, was charged Thursday with two federal crimes - unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful transportation of a firearm across state lines.

He originally faced local charges, but the case was moved to federal court Thursday.

D.C. Magistrate Judge Joseph Beshouri ordered Moles to be released from custody late Thursday on the condition that he stay away from the White House and Trump Hotel.

He said there is no legal basis to keep Moles behind bars until his federal court appearance Friday.

The judge said he was concerned about the safety of Moles and others.

"Mr. Moles is certainly dealing with demons, pressure, post-traumatic stress from military service...[Moles is] unable to take anti-psychotic medication because of suicidal thoughts and he self-medicates with marijuana," Beshouri said.

Moles was told to make no effort to get ahold of any of the 20 or more guns he still has at his Edinboro home.

He is staying under guard at a D.C. hotel Thursday night.

The criminal complaint, which Erie News Now obtained Thursday, is also providing new information about the case.

Metropolitan Police in Washington, D.C. received a tip from Pennsylvania State Police around 12:36 a.m. Wednesday that Moles was traveling to the area to get close to Donald Trump.

Sources told Erie News Now Wednesday the tip was first reported to Cambridge Springs Police, who told that person to contact State Police in Meadville because the tipster and Moles were not within the borough, and it had no authority to investigate the situation.

Moles, who previously worked as a physician, left a voicemail for a friend Tuesday, according to the criminal complaint. In the message, he said he was heading to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington D.C. and planned to stay there until he met with President Trump. Moles also said in the voicemail that he was heading to D.C. with a car full of ammunition, survival supplies, batteries and multiple cell phones. He also said his purchases over the past six would look "pretty suspicious."

In another voicemail to the same person, Moles said "his car looked like Timothy McVeigh or Eric Rudolph was going on a camping trip."

McVeigh is the man convicted for his role in the bombing of an Oklahoma City federal building April 19, 1995. Rudolph was convicted of several homicides considered acts of domestic terrorism.

Soon after the tip, staff at the Trump International Hotel contacted police and said Moles checked into the hotel. They said Moles asked a parking valet to keep his vehicle secure because it contained two guns. The parking valet told investigators Moles specifically said he had a rifle and handgun in his car, which was a black 2017 BMW with Pennsylvania tags.

Police looked into the rear window of the car and said they saw a black rifle case and box of ammunition inside. Police used the key provided by the valet to open the car. They found an unlocked rifle case in the passenger compartment of the car. Police say the case contained a Bushmaster AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle. Two 30-round high-capacity magazines with ammunition were also in the rifle case, along with other rifle accessories and a hospital identification card with Moles' name and picture.

A Glock 23 semi-automatic pistol was also discovered in an unlocked glove compartment during a search of the car. It was loaded with six rounds of .40 caliber ammunition with one round in the chamber.

Metropolitan Police investigators and two agents from the United States Secret Service went to the hotel room assigned to Moles. He agreed to let them into the room to speak with him. Moles said he had loaded gun magazines in his room and brought the two guns to Washington, D.C. He said he brought the rifle for a friend to "trick out," or customize, for his son.

Moles told law enforcement he was a recovering alcoholic who had been sober since 2013 and was previously addicted to marijuana. He also said he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from his time in the military and self-medicated with marijuana because anti-psychotic medications made him suicidal. Investigators say they found marijuana and a vaporized smoking device in the bathroom of the hotel room, which smelled of marijuana, after Moles told them about the items.

During the conversation, Moles said he owned more than 20 guns at his home in Edinboro, Pennsylvania, including several high-powered rifles like AR-15s and AK-47s.

He also told investigators he had previous experience with explosives and pipe bombs but "had not messed around with them in years." Moles said there were pipes in his home, and he planned to use them to make pull-up bars for exercise, not use them for explosives.

Law enforcement searched Moles' Edinboro home with his wife's permission, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators say they found marijuana residue and paraphernalia in the garage, as well as a large, locked safe. They did not open the safe but say it contains numerous firearms.

Investigators asked Moles for photo identification, and he told them to open his hotel room safe to retrieve it. They found a large amount of cash inside, the criminal complaint said. Moles said he withdrew about $10,000, so he could "live the life he always wanted before it was too late." He told law enforcement he left $4.19 in his checking account because the number 419 was significant to him. It is also the date of the Oklahoma City bombing, which happened on April 19, 1995. Moles said he had written a term paper once of Timothy McVeigh.

He had been placed on administrative leave some time before Wednesday's arrest, according to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center system. Moles also worked at Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie until 2013, a spokesperson told Erie News Now.

Moles served in the U.S. Navy from 1992 to 2006 as a hospital corpsman. He spent the last nine years of his service in the reserves in Erie. He was awarded honors including a Navy Reserve Meritorious Service Medal and a Pistol Marksmanship Ribbon.