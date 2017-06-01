PENNCREST administrators trim deficit ahead of budget deadline

One year removed from passing a budget with a $2 million deficit, Crawford County's PENNCREST School District is beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. But administrators know there is still some work to be done.

The school board and district administrators met for another budget session Thursday night. PENNCREST currently faces a deficit between $500,000-700,000. That's a fraction of the $1.9 million deficit they faced back in March. Several factors have trimmed that number, said Superintendent Michael Healey.

PENNCREST will forego $400,000 in capital improvement projects next year. They're expected to save another $400,000 in health care costs; and another $90,000 in recurring revenue will go toward the deficit, he said. The proposed $52 million budget also includes a property tax hike that's expected to generate roughly $460,000 in additional revenue.

This is a stark contrast for the district, which cut 37 teachers and staff last year.

"I used the analogy tonight, we're not walking into the woods anymore," said Healey. "We're walking out of the woods. I think the district has done the right things over the last couple of years. We're not totally out, but we're making some headway."

The district is looking at several areas to reduce the red. Cuts to PENNCREST's sports budget and other departments are also on the line, said PENNCREST Business Manager, Bryan Hobson. They also have $1.4 million in an unreserved account, he said.