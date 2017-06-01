Community Rallies Around North East School District Athletic Director

The status of the North East Athletic Director was in question Thursday night, at the school district's bi-monthly school board meeting. It was an emotional night, many community members speaking in support of the athletic director, Patrick Fordyce.

"He has my 100% backing. He can do the job. He does it. This shouldn't be an issue," said a retiring teacher at the school board meeting.

"He's a selfless man, you've never seen the man not working, not trying to help a student," said a freshman to the school board.

Many other similar statements were made to the board about Fordyce Thursday night.

The confusion allegedly began two weeks ago. The athletic director's contract is voted each year to be renewed, and Fordyce was the administration's recommendation for the position after a successful first year. Fordyce is also the high school's art teacher.

At their last meeting, his position was taken off of the agenda, a few hours before the meeting began.

Superintendent Dr. Frank McClard explained some board members had questions about the position before voting. Dr. McClard said this caused confusion over social media regarding the status of Fordyce's employment.

After public comment, the board voted unanimously to keep him in his position for the 2017-2018 school year.

"Some board members had some questions about the position, just the position itself. So it wasn't on the agenda at last month's meeting so people started to speculate, 'oh Pat's not on, so he's being replaced' and that didn't happen," said Dr. McClard.

"It's quite humbling and embarrassing at the same time. I didn't want to be in this position, in front of the board, trying to feel like I'm fighting for my job. Ultimately it's all about the kids and that's why I'm here," said Patrick Fordyce, athletic director.

The vote was 7-0 in support of Fordyce. One board member, Jennifer DeGrosky, was absent from the meeting.