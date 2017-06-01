Erie Man Pleads Guilty in December Robbery of Pizza Delivery Driver

An Erie man who police say robbed a pizza delivery driver pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon.

Investigators charged Gerald Jeffries, 23, with robbery in the December 6, 2016 crime.

Jeffries, along with another man, Robert Kent, ordered pizzas and wings from Alfee's.

When the delivery driver arrived, police say the two robbed him of money and the food.

There is still an active warrant out for the arrest of Kent.

He faces a felony charge of robbery, along with theft and receiving stolen property charges.

Two other teens were also charged as part of the investigation.