EMTA to Provide Free Bus Service Around Presque Isle State Park

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) announced Wednesday it will provide free bus service around Presque Isle State Park.

Riders will be able to board the Presque Isle Express at the West Erie Plaza after they park for free or transfer from routes 25/30, 22/31 or 22/32 there.

The route will stop at the following locations in addition to the West Erie Plaza:

Bus stops along West 8 Street

Tom Ridge Environmental Center

Sara's Restaurant

Beach 1

Barracks Beach

Ranger Station

Water Works

Marina Crossover

Perry Monument

Lagoons

Beach 11

Beach 10

Lighthouse Beach

Beach 6

Service starts June 12 and will run weekdays through August 25.

Riders can visit the EMTA's website for scheduling and real-time bus tracking information.

EMTA says it plans to use a CNG bus to provide the service and is rolling out the Presque Isle Express as a pilot program.