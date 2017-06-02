EMTA to Provide Free Bus Service Around Presque Isle State Park - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

EMTA to Provide Free Bus Service Around Presque Isle State Park

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) announced Wednesday it will provide free bus service around Presque Isle State Park.

Riders will be able to board the Presque Isle Express at the West Erie Plaza after they park for free or transfer from routes 25/30, 22/31 or 22/32 there.

The route will stop at the following locations in addition to the West Erie Plaza:

  • Bus stops along West 8 Street
  • Tom Ridge Environmental Center
  • Sara's Restaurant
  • Beach 1
  • Barracks Beach
  • Ranger Station
  • Water Works
  • Marina Crossover
  • Perry Monument
  • Lagoons
  • Beach 11
  • Beach 10
  • Lighthouse Beach
  • Beach 6

Service starts June 12 and will run weekdays through August 25.

Riders can visit the EMTA's website for scheduling and real-time bus tracking information.

EMTA says it plans to use a CNG bus to provide the service and is rolling out the Presque Isle Express as a pilot program.

