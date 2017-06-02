Police Investigate Stabbing Near Hunter's Inn - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Police Investigate Stabbing Near Hunter's Inn

Erie Police are holding an area outside a west Erie bar as a crime scene, as they search for a suspect in an overnight stabbing that landed two people in the hospital.

The first calls came in just after 11 p.m. Thursday, for a report of a stabbing in the area of West 26th and Cranberry streets.

Police say a 32-year old man got into an argument with another man inside Hunter's Inn. They then went outside to fight.

The suspect reportedly stabbed the victim during that altercation. He is in critical condition at UPMC-Hamot. Rescue crews found the man with stab wound to his stomach.

Another man suffered a relatively minor stab wound trying to break-up the fight.

No names on those stabbing victims yet from police, as that suspect search continues.

