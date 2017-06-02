Volunteer crews made quick work of a late night fire in North East.

It broke out shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday in a garage along Findley Lake Road, not far from the New York state line.

Firefighters managed to keep the flames from spreading to a nearby house.

There are no reports of any injuries.

They had the fire knocked down in about half an hour.

The search for a cause is expected to get underway later Friday.