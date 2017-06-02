Summer Fun Friday: June 2nd, 2017 - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Summer Fun Friday: June 2nd, 2017

Posted: Updated:

We've made it through another week which means tons of summer fun Friday events for you and your family to enjoy!

Erie's Wild Rib Cook Off & Music Festival

Friday and Saturday

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Perry Square Park in Downtown Erie

Presque Isle Lighthouse Tours

Daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $6

Click here for more info.

Shriner's 90th Birthday Bash

Sunday at 10 a.m.

Shriner's Ambulatory Surgery Center

1645 W. 8th Street.

 Fund the Facade at P.A.C.A. 

Vintage, Artisan, and Flea Marketplace

Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1505 State Street.

Paint the Park Pink

For Breast Cancer Awareness

U.P.M.C. Park

First pitch tonight at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday double header at 5:05 p.m.

