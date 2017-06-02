Car Crashes into Erie Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Car Crashes into Erie Home

Posted: Updated:

Erie Police are investigating a crash that sent a car into a house Friday morning.

It happened a little before 4 a.m. along near 26th and Peach streets.

Police say it was a two-car crash. One of the cars kept going right into a house.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Our cameras caught Erie Police giving the 34-year old female driver of the car that hit the house a field sobriety test.

