New Mascot, Colors Announced for Erie High School

Students have picked the Royals as the new mascot and purple and gold as the color for Erie High School, Erie's Public Schools confirmed to Erie News Now Friday morning.

The school mascot and colors are being announced to students during a rally at Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday.

2,500 students voted as part of the process.

The community also got a chance to participate in an online survey.

The choices for the mascot were the Storms, Titans, Royals or Centaurs.

The color options were carolina blue with either storm grey, silver or black; royal purple and gold; or green and gold.

The district announced May 18 that Central Tech High School will be renamed Erie High School starting next school year

The Erie School Board voted in April to moving ahead with consolidation plans to convert Strong Vincent and East into middle schools, leaving Central Tech and Collegiate Academy as the only two high schools.