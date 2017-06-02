Woman Found Unresponsive, Police Hold East Erie Home as Crime Sc - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Found Unresponsive, Police Hold East Erie Home as Crime Scene

A violent attack against a woman inside her east Erie home, left the 25-year-old woman hospitalized in critical condition.

Friday evening, Erie police continued to hold the victim's home, at 27th and Holland streets, as a crime scene.

The victim was discovered by a family member, inside the home.

When police and emergency crews arrived several minutes later, the woman was found unresponsive, and rushed to the hospital.

According to police, she had been attacked and strangled.

Erie police spent the day canvassing the neighborhood, speaking with neighbors, potential witnesses, and looking for any surveillance video.

Crime scene investigators gathered evidence from inside and outside of the home.

Police say they don't have any suspects as of yet.

