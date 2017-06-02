Police Investigate Ashtabula Officer-Involved Shooting

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Ashtabula Friday morning.

It was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 400 block of West 38th Street in Ashtabula.

Officers were called to a home after someone called 911 to report that a person who was armed with a handgun broke into a home, police said. The suspect was holding a woman at gunpoint inside the house, according to investigators. When officers arrived, they found two men involved in a struggle in the home.

Police say an officer fired and hit the suspect after he refused to drop the gun. The suspect was transported to an area hospital by helicopter.

Investigators say the intruder did not suffer any injuries from gunfire.

The officer involved was not wearing a body camera, according to police. He has been placed on administrative leave as the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation looks into the incident.

At least three other people were inside the home when the incident happened.

None of the officers involved suffered any injuries.