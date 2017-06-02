Former Penn State Administrators Sentenced for Role in Jerry Sandusky Case

Three former Penn State administrators will spend time in jail for their role in the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case.

Former university president Graham Spanier was sentenced to 2 months to a year in jail plus 2 years probation. for a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of children under his supervision.

He must serve at least two months of his sentence in jail. The rest can be served under house arrest.

Spanier was convicted on the charge at a jury trial in March. Lawyers said he plans to appeal.

Former vice president Gary Shultz and athletic director Tim Curley also learned their fates for pleading guilt to one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Shultz received a sentence of 6 to 23 months behind bars, as well as 2 year probation.

He must also serve at least 2 months in jail. At least four months can be served under house arrest.

A judge ordered Curley to spend 7 to 23 months in jail followed by 2 years probation.

At least three months must be served behind bars. The remainder can be served under house arrest.

"The crime that these defendants committed has had a profound effect on the children who were victimized by Jerry Sandusky," the state Attorney General's Office wrote in sentencing memos Thursday, according to the Daily Collegian. "The defendants help to facilitate this victimization through their conspiracy of silence."

Sandusky was convicted of sexually abusing 10 boys. He was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.