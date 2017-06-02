Former Union City Employee Sentenced for Embezzling Thousands from Borough

A former Union City employee who embezzled more than $200,000 learned Friday afternoon how long she will spend behind bars.

A federal judge sentenced Cheryl Capela, 60, to serve 18 months in prison.

Capela worked as the manager, secretary and treasurer of Union City Borough since the late 1990s.

She admitted to using borough-issued checks to pay personal credit card bills, purchase groceries and other personal items.

The theft forced Union City to raise taxes and cut back on spending.