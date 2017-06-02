Former Union City Employee Sentenced for Embezzling Thousands fr - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Former Union City Employee Sentenced for Embezzling Thousands from Borough

Posted: Updated:

A former Union City employee who embezzled more than $200,000 learned Friday afternoon how long she will spend behind bars.

A federal judge sentenced Cheryl Capela, 60, to serve 18 months in prison.

Capela worked as the manager, secretary and treasurer of Union City Borough since the late 1990s.

She admitted to using borough-issued checks to pay personal credit card bills, purchase groceries and other personal items.

The theft forced Union City to raise taxes and cut back on spending.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com