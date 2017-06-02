Man Wanted for Attempted Homicide, for Stabbing Outside of Erie Bar

Erie police have issued an arrest warrant for the man wanted for stabbing two other men during a fight, Thursday night.

He's identified as Robin Nixon, 32, of Erie.

Police have charged him with attempted criminal homicide and several counts of aggravated assault, among other charges.

Police say just after 11:00 Thursday night, Nixon got into an argument with another 32-year-old man inside Hunter's Inn at 26th and Cranberry streets.

Erie News Now has learned the victim followed Nixon out of the bar. Nixon reportedly stabbed the victim during an altercation outside.

Police aren't releasing the victim's name, who at last check was in critical but stable condition.

Another man suffered a relatively minor stab wound, while trying to break-up the fight.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from inside and outside of the bar to gather more facts.