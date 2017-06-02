Update: Fundraising Campaign, Mascot and Colors Revealed at Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Update: Fundraising Campaign, Mascot and Colors Revealed at Erie High School Rally

Erie High School now has an official mascot and school colors.

Students picked Royals as the mascot, and purple and gold as school colors.

The picks were officially announced at a rally today at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

About 1500 students, teachers, and administrators attended the event.

Students cheered as the new mascot was unveiled.

Organizers hope the rally helps unify students from Central Tech, East and Strong Vincent who will  attend the former Central complex in the fall.

Also at the rally, plans unveiled for a $1 million fund raising campaign for the new school.

Kelly Byers of the Partnership for Erie's Public Schools said, "Because we have a new Erie High School and a new mascot, the Royals, we need new uniforms, the basketball court redone. We need Vets Stadium field re-branded. So we are supporting those things as well as the Serv Erie project at the new Erie High School."

About 2500 students voted on the mascot and school colors.

Two-thirds of them picked the Royals and purple and gold.

