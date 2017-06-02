Edinboro Man Arrested at Trump Hotel is Charged in Federal Court

The Edinboro area man, who was arrested inside the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C., made another appearance in court Friday afternoon.

He was arraigned and charged on two federal crimes.

Bryan Moles (43), reported in front of another D.C. Judge at 1:45 p.m., Friday, where he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, along with unlawful transportation of a firearm.

Magistrate Judge, Meriweather, ordered Moles to reside in the state of Georgia while his trial is pending.

He is also ordered to surrender all firearms, and receive treatment for mental illness at the VA in Atlanta, GA.

Magistrate Judge Meriweather also ordered Moles to stay away from the District of Columbia, the White House, and Trump International Hotel.

These charges all come after police arrested Moles early Wednesday morning.

They say, they found an assault rifle, a handgun, and about 90 rounds of ammunition in his car, in a hotel parking garage.

In court documents, police said, their initial tip came from "an acquaintance" who said Moles was traveling to D.C. "in order to get closer to President Trump."

Nowhere in the court documents do police allege Moles posed any kind of threat.

