Erie County Closing Its Washington Twp. Recycling Drop-Off Site

For the second time in three years, Erie County is closing down one of its recycling drop-off sites.

The site at the Washington Township Municipal Building is scheduled to close on July 1. According to Brittany Prischak, Erie County Sustainability Coordinator, people are dumping junk, that's not recyclable, at the site. She says Waste Management is now charging the county a fee for every recycling bin that is overloaded, and for hauling away items that are not recyclable. It's straining the recycling budget.

It costs the county $4,000 a month to operate the site. Erie County paid $12,000 in extra fees between October and April.

"There are just enough bad apples out there. They're just abusing the service. At this point, we're not sure just what else to do," Prischak said.

Erie County closed a drop-off site in Waterford three years ago for the same reasons. Cameras are located at the Washington Township site, but they do not have the quality of picture that would lead to the prosecution of offenders. Prischak says, if the county could obtain better cameras, it could lead to, someday, re-opening the site, or not having to close it at all.