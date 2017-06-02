Jimmy John's is "Sharing the Love Back" to a Volunteer Fire Department

If you're looking for some fun summer activities to take the family to this weekend, the West Lake Volunteer Fire Department will be at the West Erie Plaza on Pittsburgh Ave from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday.

They will be giving tours of the trucks, and teaching kids about what it means to be a volunteer fire fighter.

This is all part of the Jimmy John's "Sharing the Love Back Community Event," where the sub shop will be making a donation to the fire department.