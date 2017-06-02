Jimmy John's is "Sharing the Love Back" to a Volunteer Fire Depa - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jimmy John's is "Sharing the Love Back" to a Volunteer Fire Department

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

If you're looking for some fun summer activities to take the family to this weekend, the West Lake Volunteer Fire Department will be at the West Erie Plaza on Pittsburgh Ave from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday.
They will be giving tours of the trucks, and teaching kids about what it means to be a volunteer fire fighter.
This is all part of the Jimmy John's "Sharing the Love Back Community Event," where the sub shop will be making a donation to the fire department.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com